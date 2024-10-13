Woman strangled to death

Husband, father–in-law on the run

A woman was strangled to death by her husband and father-in-law in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila early today, alleged her family members.

The deceased is Preeti Mandal, 20, wife of Soumitra Mandal of Arpara village.

On information, police recovered her body from a house in Arpara village.

The victim's husband and father-in-law are on the run, said police.

Preeti Mandal's father, Uttam Mandal, said, "We got the news that our daughter died, and immediately we went to her husband's house. We found my daughter's lifeless body lying on the bed."

Later on information, police recovered her body and took it to the police station in the early hours.

Preeti's family members alleged that her husband Soumitra Dhar and her father-in-law Amar Dhar killed her and ran away.

Abhaynagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Aqikul Islam said the body of the woman was recovered and sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

"A general diary has been filed in this regard. We are investigating the matter," he added.