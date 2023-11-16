Woman stabbed to death by husband

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Mirzapur of Tangail over a family feud on Tuesday night.

The couple -- Bedana Begum, 50, and her husband Ruhul Amin from Ichail village -- used to quarrel over various issues, said locals and police.

They had an argument on Tuesday night and at one stage, Ruhul stabbed Bedana with a knife, leaving her injured, said police quoting family members. She died at Kumudini Hospital.

Ruhul has been on the run since the incident, said Mirzapur Police Station OC Rezaul Karim.

The body was sent for autopsy, he added.