Woman stabbed dead by ex-husband in Dhaka’s Dakshin Khan, daughter says

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her former husband in the capital's Dakshin Khan area last night.

The deceased was identified as Aklima Akhter.

Locals caught the former husband, Masud, soon after the incident and handed him over to police, Dakshin Khan police said.

The victim's daughter Sheikh Sairi said Masud attacked Aklima with a knife at her rented flat in Dewanbari area around 8:30pm.

Masud stabbed Aklima on her head and hands, leaving her critically injured, she said.

Neighbours rushed Aklima to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital. She was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead around 12:15am, the daughter said.

Sairi said her mother, who owned a clothing shop in Uttara, married Masud several years ago. She bore the expenses to send him to Dubai after marriage.

But the husband stopped sending her money from abroad, triggering a conflict between them. Four to five months ago, she divorced him.

"Masud came to our house last night and suddenly started stabbing my mother," Sairi — victim's daughter from her first marriage — told reporters at DMCH.

Masud was Aklima's second husband.

Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of DMCH Police outpost, said "The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. She had stab wounds on her head and hands," he said.