Woman shackled, raped for 25 days: Police arrest four accused

Police have arrested four persons including a woman in a case filed over gang-raping a 23-year-old woman after shackling her in a Mohammadpur flat for 25 days.

The arrestees are Saan, 26, Rocky, 29, Himel, 27, and Salma alias Jhumur.

They were arrested from different areas in Dhaka last night and early today, HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division Police, said during a press briefing at his office.

They carried out inhuman torture and raped her until she was rescued on Saturday after she managed to get the attention of locals by screaming, the DC said.

The police official said the accused used to film the rape scenes. Police suspected that the videos were meant for selling to pornography rackets abroad.

The DC said a barrister first developed a love affair with the woman several years ago and raped her after promising to marry her.

She was confined at different messes and houses. Lastly, the victim was taken to the rented house in Mohammadpur where the other accused chained her and raped her for 25 days.

The barrister, who is said to be abroad now, employed accused Salma to guard the victim at the flat, the DC said. Police are looking for the barrister.

"If he stays abroad, we will seek assistance from Interpol to bring him back," he said.