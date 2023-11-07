Woman raped in Sirajganj

A woman from the Oraon community was raped allegedly by a youth in Sirajganj's Tarash upazila on October 23.

The accused is, Sanjit Kumar Oraon, 22, is from the same upazila, reports our local correspondent.

The brother of the 33-year-old victim filed a case with Tarash Police Station last night accusing Sanjit, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The complainant said they did not any legal action earlier as they were afraid of social stigma, and also due to pressure from the accused's family for not filing a case, said a police official.

According to the case statement, the victim went out of her house to use the bathroom around 10:00pm on October 30. All of a sudden, Sanjit grabbed her, dragged her to a place nearby and raped her.

Hearing screams of the woman, locals came to rescue her. The accused managed to flee.

OC Shahidul said the woman was sent to Sirajganj General Hospital for medical examinations this morning. Later in the day, she was taken to a Sirajganj court where her statement was to be recorded.

The OC said they were trying to arrest the accused.