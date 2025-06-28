Woman raped in Cumilla

Case filed

A man has been accused of breaking into a house and raping a woman in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla.

The accused is Fozor Ali, 38, of Baherchar Pachkitta village village of the upazila.

The 25-year-old woman filed a case against the man with Muradnagar Police Station yesterday.

According to the case statement, the accused went to her house around 10:00pm Thursday and demanded to let him enter. When she refused, he broke down the door, assaulted her and raped her.

Hearing screams, relatives rescued the victim but the perpetrator managed to flee.

Muradnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidur Rahman said police are conducting drives to apprehend the accused.