Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:50 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Woman raped in Cumilla

Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:50 AM
Case filed
Our Correspondent, Cumilla
Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:43 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 28, 2025 01:50 AM

A man has been accused of breaking into a house and raping a woman in Muradnagar Upazila of Cumilla.

The accused is Fozor Ali, 38, of Baherchar Pachkitta village village of the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 25-year-old woman filed a case against the man with Muradnagar Police Station yesterday.

According to the case statement, the accused went to her house around 10:00pm Thursday and demanded to let him enter. When she refused, he broke down the door, assaulted her and raped her.

Hearing screams, relatives rescued the victim but the perpetrator managed to flee.

Muradnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidur Rahman said police are conducting drives to apprehend the accused.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানে যুদ্ধে নিহতদের রাষ্ট্রীয় শেষকৃত্যানুষ্ঠান শুরু

টেলিভিশন ফুটেজে দেখা গেছে, মানুষ কালো পোশাক পরে ইরানের পতাকা উড়াচ্ছেন এবং নিহত সামরিক কমান্ডারদের ছবি ধরে রেখেছেন।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|স্বাস্থ্য

জুনে ডেঙ্গু রোগী বেড়েছে তিনগুণ, জুলাইয়ে আরও ভয়াবহ হওয়ার আশঙ্কা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে