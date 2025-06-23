Woman raped in Barguna, 3 sued

A case was filed yesterday against three people accused of gang-raping a woman after she was lured into her friend's house in Barguna town on May 16.

The victim, a homemaker, filed the case with the Barguna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal. The accused include her friend, in whose rented house the incident took place.

Judge Begum Laylatul Ferdous recorded the statement and directed the officer-in-charge of Barguna Sadar Police Station to treat it as a formal FIR, confirmed Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ronjuara Sipu.

The accused are Mosammat Sima, 33; Ruhul Amin, 45, a worker at pharmacy; and Hadisur Rahman Noyon, 35, a pharmaceutical representative from Sirajganj.

According to the case statement, Sima allegedly uses her rented home for "immoral activities" involving girls of various ages.

Around 3:00pm on May 16, the survivor was passing by the house when Sima called her inside and led her to a room. Shortly after, Ruhul Amin and Hadisur entered. Sima told her to "obey the men" and left the room.

Ruhul then attempted to rape her. When she resisted, Hadisur allegedly used chloroform to render her unconscious. The two men then raped her alternately and filmed the assault on their phones.

In the case statement, the victim said, "After they made me unconscious using chloroform, they both raped me and I was left with severe injuries. They filmed the assault and Ruhul Amin threatened to release the video online if I told anyone."

She said she later went to the pharmacy where Ruhul works and pleaded with him to delete the footage. He instead demanded Tk 1.75 lakh. Her husband, who was in Dhaka at the time, advised her to take legal action, after which she filed the case.

When this correspondent tried to contact Ruhul Amin, Hadisur, and Sima, all their phones were found switched off.

Dewan Jaglul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Barguna Police Station, said, "We haven't received the court's order yet. Legal action will be taken once we do."