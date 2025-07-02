Woman raped after husband bound and beaten

One held, 6 other accused on the run

A woman was raped after her husband was beaten and tied up in Bhola's Tajumuddin upazila on Sunday.

Police have so far arrested one in this connection.

Mohabbat Khan, officer-in-charge of Tajumuddin Police Station, said the husband filed a case on Monday, naming seven individuals, one of whom was arrested the same day in a village under Chandpur union, where the incident occurred.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused," he added.

Mohammad Shariful Huq, superintendent of Bhola police, said, "We are attaching utmost importance to this case. The arrestee [third wife of the survivor's husband] was one of the main accomplices, and the incident occurred at her house."

Speaking to reporters yesterday, the complainant said the seven people he accused include Mohammad Farid Uddin, joint general secretary of Bhola Sramik Dal; Mohammad Alauddin, a Jubo Dal activist; and one Mohammad Russel Ahmed.

OC Mohabbat, also the investigating officer, however, would not comment on the political affiliations of the accused.

"An accused is an accused. We do not consider which political party they belong to. One person has been arrested and we are trying to arrest the others involved. It's taking time as they have gone into hiding."

The husband said he had returned to his village home in Tajumuddin about two weeks ago. On Friday night, his third wife -- now under arrest -- called and lured him to her house, where her associates tied him up, demanded Tk 1.8 lakh, and physically assaulted him over two days.

Upon hearing about the incident, his first wife arrived at the scene on Sunday to rescue him but was also beaten up. She then tried to contact her father-in-law to help acquire the money demanded.

The husband further alleged that he was later taken outside and held captive, while the accused confined his first wife in another room and raped her. They reportedly threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident.

Meanwhile, Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, in a press release signed by its President Iqbal Hossain Liton and General Secretary Mohammad Selim, announced that accused Farid Uddin has been expelled from the party due to "serious breach of party discipline and unethical conduct".

Omar Sharif Rintu, member secretary of Tajumuddin upazila BNP, confirmed the expulsion to The Daily Star. "Farid Uddin has been expelled from the party for his alleged involvement in the case. However, the allegation regarding Chhatra Dal leader Russell's involvement is inaccurate. The Russell accused in the case is a different individual."

Shortly after the rape, a video went viral online through several digital news portals, which police have clarified is not a footage of the incident in question.

In a Facebook post, Bhola district police stated, "A manipulated video is being circulated on social media through Ajker Kantha and several other online platforms, falsely claiming it to be an incident from Tajumuddin Police Station area of Bhola district."

Further clarifying, SP Shariful said, "We are investigating the rape allegation. However, the video being spread online is not related to this incident."