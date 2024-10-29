Woman murdered in Gazipur house

A young woman was murdered by miscreants at a house in Gazipur early today.

The deceased, Smriti Rani Sarkar, 26, along with her husband had been residing at the home of her uncle, Nimai Chandra, at Kamar Patti village near Barmi Bazar in Barmi Union, Sreepur.

The incident occurred around midnight at the residence of Nimai Chandra, who is a monk.

Harun Or Rashid, duty officer at Sreepur Police Station, told The Daily Star that police recovered Smriti's body from the hospital. Her husband, Kabya Sarkar, has been detained by police for questioning.

According to police and local residents of Barmi Bazar, a group of miscreants entered Nimai Chandra's residence around 11:45pm yesterday and attack Smriti with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

Family members and nearby residents later rushed her to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor pronounced her dead.

Police have recovered a locally made sharp weapon from the scene, OC Harun said.

The reason behind the murder is still unknown and police are investigating the matter, Sub-Inspector of the police station Kuddus Mia told The Daily Star at 10:00am today.