Woman, 'leader' of robbery gang disguised as Rab officials, arrested

Rab arrested a woman in Dhaka early today in connection with a robbery committed by a gang impersonating Rab officials in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila on June 6.

Mitu Akhter, 30, of Moulvibazar's Daulatpur village, was the gang leader and prime accused in the case filed over the robbery at Selvo Chemical Industries Limited, said Rab-1 Assistant Director Mahfuzur Rahman, also the assistant superintendent of Gazipur police.

She was arrested from the capital's Dakshin Khan area around 1:00am, he said.

On June 6, a gang of robbers posing as Rab officials took three employees of the company as hostage at gunpoint and swindled Tk 19.45 lakh, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

A case was filed with Sreepur Police Station in this regard, following which five members of this gang were arrested on June 12.

The arrestee was handed over to Sreepur police, added the Rab-1 official.