Woman killed by stray bullet during 'drug-related' fight in Mirpur

She was an innocent bystander shot in front of her house

A woman was killed by a stray bullet after criminals opened fire in Dhaka's Mirpur Bawniabandh area this afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Ayesha Begum, was shot in the chest around 2:15pm and died on the spot, Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station, told The Daily Star.

He said the shooting occurred over a drug-related dispute, and Ayesha was not involved. She was merely an onlooker and was shot dead, he said.

A witness at the scene told The Daily Star that several criminals, including a man named Momin, arrived and started firing.

As Ayesha tried to see what was happening from in front of her house, a stray bullet struck her in the chest, she said, adding that the criminals then fled.

Top officials from Mirpur Division Police rushed to the scene after the incident.