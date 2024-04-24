Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:38 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman killed in Jashore

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:36 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:38 PM
Star Online Graphics

A woman was strangled to death by her alleged lover in Bukbhara Baor of Jashore Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Mitu.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Detective Branch of Jashore police arrested her alleged lover, Mrinmoy, 24, around 10:00am today, Sub-Inspector Khan Maidul Islam Rajeev told The Daily Star.

Mrinmoy is being interrogated in DB custody, the SI said, adding that more details will be available after a probe.

Earlier today, locals informed police after spotting Mitu's body lying near Bukbhara Baor (a large waterbody). Police later took it to the police station. A mobile phone was found near the body, the SI said.

It was learned that Mitu came to Jashore from Sathkhira to meet Mrinmoy last afternoon. Mrinmoy later strangled her to death early today, the SI said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ফ্লোর প্রাইস, বাংলাদেশের শেয়ারবাজার, ঢাকা স্টক এক্সচেঞ্জ, চট্টগ্রাম স্টক এক্সচেঞ্জ, বাংলাদেশ সিকিউরিটিজ অ্যান্ড এক্সচেঞ্জ কমিশন, বিএসইসি, শেয়ার ব্যবসা,
|শেয়ারবাজার

শেয়ারের দাম এক দিনে ৩ শতাংশের বেশি কমবে না

তবে, ঊর্ধ্বসীমা অর্থাৎ কোনো শেয়ারের দাম বাড়ার সীমা ১০ শতাংশ অপরিবর্তিত রাখা হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সাজেকে ট্রাক খাদে পড়ে নিহত ৬, আহত ১১

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification