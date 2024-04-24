Woman killed in Jashore

A woman was strangled to death by her alleged lover in Bukbhara Baor of Jashore Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Mitu.

Detective Branch of Jashore police arrested her alleged lover, Mrinmoy, 24, around 10:00am today, Sub-Inspector Khan Maidul Islam Rajeev told The Daily Star.

Mrinmoy is being interrogated in DB custody, the SI said, adding that more details will be available after a probe.

Earlier today, locals informed police after spotting Mitu's body lying near Bukbhara Baor (a large waterbody). Police later took it to the police station. A mobile phone was found near the body, the SI said.

It was learned that Mitu came to Jashore from Sathkhira to meet Mrinmoy last afternoon. Mrinmoy later strangled her to death early today, the SI said.