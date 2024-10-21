Woman killed at her home in Chuadanga

Cash and gold ornaments looted

A homemaker was killed in Chuadanga's Sadar upazila today.

The victim is Anjali Rani Biswas, 55, of the upazila, reports our Kushtia correspondent quoting police.

The incident took place in Daulatdiar village of Alukdia union around 10:30am, said Chuadanga Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (acting) Hossain Ali.

According to police, Anjali lived in the house with her husband Gonesh Pramanik.

Around 11:00am, when her niece Oishi Rani Biswas came to her house and called her on the phone, she did not get any response.

Oishi then looked to the window of the house and saw her bloodied body lying on the floor.

Later, police came to the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Police said the neighbours did not hear anything.

Oishi told The Daily Star, "My aunt had some money stored in the house after selling a piece of land. Miscreants, after killing her, took away Tk 2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments."

The OC said Anjali had two stab wounds on her neck. However, he could not give any details on how much money was looted.

Later in the afternoon, Khaledur Rahman joined as the new officer-in-charge of Chuadanga Sadar Police Station. He said senior police officers visited the spot and the matter was being investigated.