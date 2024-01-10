Woman killed by daughter-in-law in Manikganj

A woman was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law in Manikganj's Singair upazila last night.

Police recovered the body of Tahura Begum, 55, from her house at Chhoto Borundi village in the morning, our local correspondent reports.

The body was sent to the district's 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Singair Police Station's Sub-inspector Enamul Haque said that the incident took place following a family dispute.

Tahura died on the spot when her daughter-in-law Irin Akter hit on her head with a charger light last night. She died on the spot, SI Enamul said quoting family members.

However, the victim's son Md Rasel is an expatriate in Malaysia.

Irin was detained and taken into police custody, the police official said.