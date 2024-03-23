Woman killed in clash over selling sand

A 60-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a clash over selling sand lifted from the Brahmaputra river in Mymensingh Sadar yesterday.

The victim was identified as Joynab Begum, wife of Md Abu Bakar Siddique of Mridhapara village in Bororchar union.

Mohammad Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said there had been a longstanding feud over selling sand dredged from the river.

Around noon, there was a clash over the matter and Joynab died on the spot after being attacked with sharp weapons, the OC said quoting locals.

Of the injured, Milon Mia, 35, and Ismail Hossain, 35, were admitted at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

No case was lodged and none has been arrested as of filing this report around 4.00pm yesterday.