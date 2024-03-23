Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Mar 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 01:25 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman killed in clash over selling sand

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Mar 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 01:25 AM

A 60-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a clash over selling sand lifted from the Brahmaputra river in Mymensingh Sadar yesterday.

The victim was identified as Joynab Begum, wife of Md Abu Bakar Siddique of Mridhapara village in Bororchar union.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mohammad Mainuddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said there had been a longstanding feud over selling sand dredged from the river.

Around noon, there was a clash over the matter and Joynab died on the spot after being attacked with sharp weapons, the OC said quoting locals.

Of the injured, Milon Mia, 35, and Ismail Hossain, 35, were admitted at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

No case was lodged and none has been arrested as of filing this report around 4.00pm yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

তিতুমীর কলেজ ছাত্রলীগের বিরুদ্ধে সাংবাদিককে বেধড়ক পেটানোর অভিযোগ

দৈনিক সময়ের আলোর নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক সাব্বির আহমেদকে পিটিয়ে গুরুতর আহত করার অভিযোগ উঠেছে সরকারি তিতুমীর কলেজ শাখা ছাত্রলীগের বিরুদ্ধে।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

মেঘনায় বাল্কহেডের ধাক্কায় ট্রলারডুবি, মৃত ১ নিখোঁজ ৬

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification