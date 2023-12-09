Woman killed in clash over land dispute in Munshiganj

A woman was killed during a clash over a land dispute in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rokeya Begum,62, wife of late Ebaidullah Sarker of Paikhkharpar village under Bhaberchar union, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

Locals said there had been a longstanding dispute between sons of late Ebaidullah and sons of late Shahidullah of Paikhkharpar village over land-related issues.

To resolve the matter, an arbitration was held in the village this afternoon. According to the meeting's decision, the sons of Ebaidullah got the ownership of the disputed land.

However, both groups locked into a clash following an altercation while measuring the disputed land. Rokeya died in the attack by the opponent.

Hannan Sarker, who was president during the arbitration, said former union parishad member Nasir Uddin and many others were present in the arbitration.

"We resolved the issue. The clash happened after the arbitration was over. None of us were present there," he said.

The victim's son Sohail Sarker said, "My cousins Sajeev, Manju and Rajiv attacked me. They also beat my mother to death when she tried to save me."

Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent (Sadar circle) of police in Munshiganj, said on information, a police team was sent to the spot. The process of sending the body to Munshignaj General Hospital is underway.