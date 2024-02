A woman died yesterday after being hacked allegedly by her husband at Santahar in Bogura's Adamdighi upazila on Friday night.

The deceased is Razia Sultana, 37.

The incident happened at Tea Garden Mahalla over a family dispute, said Bakul Hossain, sub-inspector of Santahar Police Outpost.

They are trying to arrest her husband Badiuzzaman, the SI said.