Woman held with over 8kg gold at Dhaka airport

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials detained a woman along with 8.2kg gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Detainee Rekha Parveen reached Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Emirates Airlines around 11:00pm, said a press release signed by Farhana Begum, assistant director of CIID.

Based on information, the officials carried out a drive inside the aircraft.

After interrogation, they recovered 69 gold bars concealed in her handbag, wrapped with scotch tape, the CIID official said.

Some ornaments were also recovered after searching her body, she said.

The market value of the seized gold, is around Tk 6.57 crore. A case will be filed against her soon, the official said.