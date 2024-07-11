Woman hacked to death 'by father' in Gazipur

A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her father in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila this morning.

The victim was identified as Smriti Akter, 35, wife of Saiful Morol of Bokterpur union in the district's Kaliganj upazila.

Quoting locals and family members, Sakhawat Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Kapasia Police Station, said Smriti had gone to her mother's house in Kapasia's Dharpara village this morning.

Around 10:00am, she got into an altercation with her father, Sarfuddin, 60, over selling jackfruit from her mother's property, and Sarfuddin stabbed her several times, the inspector said.

According to locals and family members, Sarfuddin had abandoned Smriti's mother and remarried, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

"This morning, my grandfather arrived at my grandmother's jackfruit garden and wanted to sell the fruit. My mother forbade him from doing so, leading to a heated argument. At one point, he started stabbing my mother," said Smriti's son.

She died on the spot, Inspector Sakhawat said.

Sarfuddin has been absconding since the incident, said Atiqul Islam, union parishad member of Dharpara ward 7.