Woman gets death penalty for killing husband

A Joypurhat court yesterday sentenced a woman and her accomplice to death for killing her husband over a domestic dispute in Khetlal upazila of Joypurhat.

The convicted are Jotsna Begum, 45, of the upazila's Durgapur village and her accomplice Bulu Mia, 50, of the upazila's Khanpara village.

Nurul Islam of Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-1 handed down the verdict in the presence of the accused.

The court also fined each Tk 50,000.

Public Prosecutor Nripendranath Mondal said the Jotsna and her husband Jamirul Islam started to grow apart after she got involved in an extramarital affair with Bulu.

On November 9, 2015, the duo murdered Jamirul Islam in a planned way.

Following the incident, the victim's uncle Sanaul Islam filed a murder case with Khetlal Police Station.