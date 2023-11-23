Woman found dead in Tangail, 2 held

Police today arrested two men over the murder of a woman in Ajgana Forest of Tangail's Mirzapur.

The body of Nargis Kawsar Sadia, 43, was recovered on November 18, said police.

According to police, a handbag was found near the body but there was no identity card, or cell phone inside. Luckily, police found a dentist's prescription, in which only a patient's name was written -- Sadia.

Police then went to the doctor's chamber from Tangail to Gazipur, and in the registered book of the chamber, a phone number was written beside Sadia's name. And finally, the deceased was identified.

Nargis used to live in the Gazipur area and worked in a company there.

Police then started a full investigation into the case and found that she got introduced to one Hashem while working at the company, said SM Monsur Musa, assistant superintendent of Mirzapur-Nagpur Circle of Tangail.

"After a few days, she became close to Hashem, a businessman by profession," he said.

Hashem asked Sadia to invest Tk 8 lakh in his business, and he would give her Tk 32,000 as profit every month.

He said Sadia sold her ornaments and assets to arrange the money and gave it to Hashem.

"Things were going fine. But after a few months, Hashem refused to give her money," said Musa.

As she kept on asking her for money, Hashem along with his two brothers -- Hannan and Hasan -- made a plan to kill Sadia, he said.

On November 18, around 5:30pm, Hashem took Sadia out on a bike and went inside the forest. "The three brothers then killed her and fled," said the officer.

After the investigation, police arrested Hashem and Hannan for their involvement in the murder, said police.

Musa said that both the arrestees made confessional statements in court.

Police are now conducting drives to arrest the absconding accused, said ASP Musa.