Woman found dead in N’ganj

Police yesterday arrested a man after his wife was found dead in Sonargaon, Narayanganj.

The body of Salma Akter, 30, mother of two children, was found next to a pond near her house in Bhattapur area, said police.

Her husband, Md Rupchan, was arrested in connection with the incident, said Md Mohsin, inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station.

Salma's brother, Md Ripon, alleged that his sister was murdered following a family dispute.

The body was sent to the morgue of Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy. The reason behind the death will be known after the autopsy report, said Inspector Mohsin.