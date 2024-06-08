Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:42 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman found dead at home

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:42 AM
Dead body

An elderly woman was found dead at her home in Birganj upazila, Dinajpur, yesterday.

Police recovered the body of Rezina Begum, 75, wife of Md Shabdul Islam of Dhangaon village. Her throat had been slit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Moinul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Birganj Police Station, said they are currently without leads but confirmed that it was a planned murder.

Her husband discovered the body in her separate room in the morning.

Informed, police recovered her body and sent it to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur for an autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্লাস্টিক দূষণ

আদালতের নির্দেশ স্বত্ত্বেও সুন্দরবনে বন্ধ হচ্ছে না ‘সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক’

এ বিষয়ে এখনই কোনো কার্যকর ব্যবস্থা না নিলে এর ভয়াবহতা আরও বাড়বে।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাঁদ দেখা গেছে, ১৭ জুন ঈদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification