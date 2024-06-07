Woman found dead at home

Crime & Justice
An elderly woman was found dead at her home in Birganj upazila, Dinajpur, today.

Police recovered the body of Rezina Begum, 75, wife of Md Shabdul Islam of Dhangaon village. Her throat had been slit.

Md Moinul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Birganj Police Station, said they are currently without leads but confirmed that it is a pre-planned murder, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Her husband discovered the body in her separate room in the morning.

Later, police sent the body to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur for an autopsy.

