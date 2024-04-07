Woman found dead in Gazipur

Police yesterday recovered the body of a women from Gazipur Sadar's Dargarchala area.

The deceased, aged around 35, could not be identified immediately.

Locals found the body around 9:00am in a mango garden. Her throat was slit. A blood-stained knife was also found on the scene, said Shahjalal, sub-inspector of Joydebpur Police Station.

The body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the victim, SI Shahjalal added.