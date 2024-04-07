Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 03:53 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman found dead in Gazipur

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Apr 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 03:53 AM

Police yesterday recovered the body of a women from Gazipur Sadar's Dargarchala area.

The deceased, aged around 35, could not be identified immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals found the body around 9:00am in a mango garden. Her throat was slit. A blood-stained knife was also found on the scene, said Shahjalal, sub-inspector of Joydebpur Police Station.

The body has been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police are trying to identify the victim, SI  Shahjalal added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ছুটির দিন শনিবারেও ১৬৩৬ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রগুলোতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ না বাড়ানো পর্যন্ত পরিস্থিতির উন্নতির সম্ভাবনা নেই বলে মনে করছেন বিপিডিবির কর্মকর্তারা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

এত নেতা-ফেতার দরকার নাই, নেতা যত কম হয় তত ভালো থাকবেন: শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification