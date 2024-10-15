Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:49 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:51 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman found dead in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:49 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 01:51 AM
Star Online Graphics

Police have recovered the body of a woman from a house in the capital's Dakshingaon, Sabujbagh.

The deceased is Sanam Akter Priya, 30, of Chandpur village of Magura Sadar upazila, confirmed Sub-Inspector Md Rakibul Islam of Sabujbagh Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The body was recovered yesterday afternoon from a blood-stained room on the ground floor of a building near Shahi Mosque in Dakshingaon.

SI Rakibul said the victim's family has been informed.

Police suspect the murder took place late Sunday night, but were yet to identify the motive and the perpetrators behind the killing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি ১০ শতাংশের বেশি, কেন?

গত দুই মাসে সার্বিকভাবে খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি কমলেও ক্রেতাদের ওপর চাপ কমাতে তা যথেষ্ট নয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ডিম কি আমি মেশিন দিয়ে তৈরি করব, বাজার পরিদর্শনে গিয়ে প্রশ্ন বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টার

৪৬ মিনিট আগে