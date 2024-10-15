Woman found dead in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh

Police have recovered the body of a woman from a house in the capital's Dakshingaon, Sabujbagh.

The deceased is Sanam Akter Priya, 30, of Chandpur village of Magura Sadar upazila, confirmed Sub-Inspector Md Rakibul Islam of Sabujbagh Police Station.

The body was recovered yesterday afternoon from a blood-stained room on the ground floor of a building near Shahi Mosque in Dakshingaon.

SI Rakibul said the victim's family has been informed.

Police suspect the murder took place late Sunday night, but were yet to identify the motive and the perpetrators behind the killing.