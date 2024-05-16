Woman found dead in Brahmanbaria

A woman was found dead at the house of her in-laws at Bhurbhuria village under Bancharampur upazila of Brahmanbaria last night.

The victim, Sumaiya Akter, 20, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bed room around 11:30pm last night, our local correspondent reports.

The victim's family members have alleged that Sumaiya had been subjected to both physical and mental torture at her in-laws' house as her family failed to provide dowry.

The victim's father filed a written complaint with Bancharampur Model Police Station in connection with the incident. In the complaint, Sumaiya's elder brother-in-law Md Al-Amin and younger brother-in-law Mister Mia have also been accused.

Police have already arrested her husband Abdul Aziz alias Aziz Rana on charge of inciting Sumaiya to commit suicide.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, the officer-in-charge of the police station, said details will be known after the autopsy report. A case has been filed on the charge of inciting suicide, he added.

The body of was sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.