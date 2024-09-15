Woman with disabilities killed for playing music loudly

A woman with intellectual and physical challenges was killed in Satkhira yesterday after being struck with a hammer for playing loud music in front of a house.

The incident occurred around 10:00am near the Thanaghata intersection of Labsa union under Satkhira Sadar upazila.

Five people, including main suspect Ilias Hossain, 27, were detained, said Faisal Tanvir, commander of Rab-6.

The victim, identified as Rozina Sultana Chumki, 20, daughter of Rezaul Karim of Thanaghata village, was a vocational student at SWID Khatimunnesa Hanif Laskar Intellectually Challenged School in Satkhira town.

"Chumki was walking on the road and playing music loud on her bluetooth speaker around 10:00am. At that time, Ilias of the same area hit Chumki on the head with a hammer. Chumki died on the spot," said Sakhina Khatun, a resident of the area. Locals later detained Ilias and handed him over to the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) as he tried to flee.

Later, Rab personnel detained Ilias's parents and two other individuals from the spot, Tanvir said.

Chumki was brought dead with major head injuries, said Momtaz Mujid, a doctor at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

Ilias was also admitted to the same hospital as he was injured in a beating by locals, Tanvir said.

A case will be filed over the murder following the completion of the autopsy, said Rafiqul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.