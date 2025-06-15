Woman dies in police custody

A woman died in the custody of Katiadi Police Station in Kishoreganj on Friday morning.

Firoza Begum, 50, wife of Swapan Mia, 55, was a resident of Darichariakona Mohalla of Katiadi Municipality.

In this connection, Firoza's daughter Soma Begum filed an unnatural death case with the police station.

According to locals and police, Swapan and Firoza are known as drug dealers locally.

Police said joint forces conducted an anti-drug drive at the couple's house on Thursday night, and arrested Firoza with 11 yaba pills, 22 packets of marijuana, and Tk 32,664 in cash. Swapan managed to flee.

Firoza was taken to the police station around 3:30am on Friday, and was kept in the women and children cell. On Friday morning, when she did not wake up, she was taken to Katiadi Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Later, an autopsy was conducted at the hospital. The body was later handed over to family and buried yesterday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tofazzal Hossain said, "The cause of Firoza's death will be confirmed once the autopsy report is received."