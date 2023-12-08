Woman dies in police custody

A woman died in police custody in Narsingdi yesterday, hours after detectives detained her from the district's Bhelanagar area when she was allegedly carrying some cannabis.

Nurtaj Begum, 53, from South Kanda Para area of the district, died around 8:00am, said ANM Mizanur Rahman, director of the 100-bed district hospital.

The district police formed a three-member committee to investigate her death.

Nurtaj's son Rajib Mia said police did not inform the family either about her detention nor about her subsequent hospitalisation.

"Three men in plainclothes came to our house around 11:00am [yesterday] and introduced themselves as police. They said my mother died while undergoing treatment," he said.

The body was taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Sub-inspector Naimul Mostaq said they arrested Nurtaj with cannabis around 8:30pm on Wednesday from Bhelanagar area and took her to the office of the detective branch.

"Later in the night, she was admitted to the hospital. She died of a heart attack in the morning," he said, adding, they filed a drug case against her.

The hospital director said Nurtaj was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain.

"In the morning, she started having pain again and died all of a sudden. We suspect it was a heart attack," he said, adding that her body bore no injury marks.

Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman said the inquest report prepared in front of an executive magistrate show no injury marks on her body.

"We formed a three-member probe committee, which has been asked to submit a report in three working days," he said.