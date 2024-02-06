Woman, daughter raped in Subarnachar, local AL leader arrested

Police today arrested a local Awami League leader on charge of raping a woman and her daughter in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali.

Three people broke into the house of the victims in Char Kazi Mokhles village of Char Wapda union around 2:00am and raped the 29-year-old woman and 12-yar-old girl, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

The woman said she recognised two of the perpetrators -- Abul Khayer Munshi and Harun.

She filed a case with Char Jabbar Police Station against the two and one unnamed person, said Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of the station.

Abul Khayer Munshi was arrested after the incident, the OC added.

Abul is the president of AL unit of Char Wapda union, said Md Hanif Chowdhury, general secretary of Subarnachar upazila AL unit.

The perpetrators also took gold ornaments and cash from the house, the complainant said while being treated at Noakhali General Hospital this afternoon.

The woman and her husband, a day labourer, came to live in the village a few months ago with their three children. The husband often goes away to look for work and was not at home on the night of the incident, she added.

Locals came to their rescue after hearing cries for help. They called national helpline 999 following which police arrived and arrested Abul Khayer Munshi.

"Police are patrolling the area," said Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Char Jabbar Police Station.

Md Asaduzzaman, superintendent of Noakhali police, said he visited the spot after coming to know about the incident.

"We are interrogating one of the people involved in the incident. We are taking it very seriously," he added.

Yesterday, a Noakhali court sentenced 10 people to death and six others to life imprisonment in a case filed over raping a housewife in Subarnachar on the night of the 11th parliamentary election on December 30, 2018.

The woman, a mother of four, was raped at Charjubli village in the upazila on December 30 by a group of 10 to 12 men allegedly being ordered by Ruhul Amin, former member of Charjubli union parishad and then organising secretary of the union unit of the ruling Awami League.