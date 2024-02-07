Woman, daughter gang-raped in Subarnachar

AL leader arrested

Police yesterday arrested a local Awami League leader on charges of raping a woman and her minor daughter in a village of Char Wapda union in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila.

Two other men were involved in the rape.

The victim told law enforcers she recognised two of the three rapists -- Abul Khair Munshi, president of Char Wapda union AL unit and a former union parishad member, and a cattle trader named Harun.

Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Char Jabbar Police Station, told The Daily Star that Munshi was arrested in this regard.

The incident occurred just hours after a Noakhali court sentenced 10 people to death, including local AL leader Ruhul Amin, and six others to life imprisonment for raping a woman in the same upazila on December 30, 2018.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, the victim said she had recently moved to Charkaji Mokhles village in Subarnachar with her husband and children from the neighbouring Hatia upazila.

"My husband works as a day-labourer and is often away from home in search of work. He returns every 3-4 days. Two days ago, he left home again and I was alone with our three daughters.

"Around 2:00am, a man broke into our house and let two others in. They tied me and my daughters up and gagged us. While two men raped me, the other raped one of my daughters … I recognised two of them [rapists]."

She added that before the rapists left, they took her gold ornaments and cash.

"After they left my home, leaving us still tied up, my children screamed for help. The neighbours heard them and came to rescue us."

They also called 999 and informed police about the incident.

The woman then filed a case with Char Jabbar Police Station against two named and one unnamed persons.

OC Rafiqul said, "Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman visited the spot last morning upon receiving the news. Abul Khair Munshi was arrested during the visit and is currently under interrogation."

He added that police were patrolling the area.

Noakhali SP Md Asaduzzaman said, "We have detained one individual for questioning.... We are investigating the matter with utmost priority."

After the two victims were rescued, they were taken to Noakhali General Hospital. On-duty doctors conducted tests and transferred them to the hospital's gynaecology ward, where they are currently being treated, the OC said.