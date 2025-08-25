Woman, child killed before being dumped into the Buriganga: police

The woman and child, whose bodies were recovered from the Buriganga along with two others on Saturday, were strangled before being dumped in the river, police said yesterday.

A murder case has been filed with Sadarghat River Police Station against unnamed persons, said Sohag Rana, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The body of the child was found floating near Mirerbagh Cold Storage around 12:30pm yesterday. About an hour later, the body of the woman, aged around 25, was recovered from the same spot.

"We suspect the woman was the mother of the child," the OC said.

Besides, another murder case was filed with Keraniganj Model Police Station over the recovery of the bodies of two people whose hands were tied together, said Monirul Haque Dablu, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The two bodies -- a woman aged around 30 and a man aged about 40 -- were recovered from the Barishur area.

Sources at Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue, where autopsies were carried out yesterday, said the child and the woman were murdered by strangulation.

Viscera and other samples were collected for chemical analysis to determine the cause of death of the two others, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the four bodies remain unclaimed as of the filing of the report around 7:00pm.

Their identities could not be confirmed as no one has come forward to claim them, said Abdullah Al Mamun, superintendent of Dhaka district river police.

Fingerprint matching could not be conducted as the bodies had already decomposed and their fingerprints were unusable, he added.