Woman with challenges killed for playing music loud

A woman with intellectual and physical challenges was killed in Satkhira yesterday after being struck with a hammer for playing loud music in front of a house.

The incident occurred around 10:00am yesterday at the Thanaghata intersection of Labsa union under the Satkhira Sadar upazila.

Five people, including the main suspect Ilias Hossain, 27, were detained in this regard, said Faisal Tanvir, Rab-6 commander.

The victim, identified as Rozina Sultana Chumki, 20, was the daughter of Rezaul Karim of Thanaghata village and a vocational student at SWID Khatimunnesa Hanif Laskar Intellectually Challenged School in Satkhira town.

"Chumki was walking on the road and playing music loud on her bluetooth speaker around 10:00am. At that time, Ilias of the same area hit Chumki on the head with a hammer. Chumki died on the spot," said Sakhina Khatun, a resident of the area. Locals later detained Ilias as he tried to flee and handed him over to the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab).

Later, Rab members detained five people, including Ilias and his parents, from the spot, Tanvir said.

Chumki was brought dead to the hospital with major head injuries, said Momtaz Mujid, a doctor at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

Ilias was also admitted to the same hospital as he was injured by locals, Tanvir said.

A case will be filed over the murder following the completion of the autopsy, said Rafiqul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.