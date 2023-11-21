Woman burnt to death in Narayanganj

A woman died last night, hours after she suffered burn injuries after her house was set on fire over a land dispute in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

The victim, Beauty Begum, 50, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 11:00pm while undergoing treatment with 75 percent burns, said Tariqul Islam, a resident surgeon of the hospital.

Her daughter Shimu Akter, a local schoolteacher, was also burnt while trying to rescue her mother, our Narayanganj correspondent reports quoting family members.

Meanwhile, police arrested an accused Sayeed, 55, in a case filed in this connection, said Abir Hossain, Narayanganj additional superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against 30 named and 10 unnamed accused with Runganj Police Station early today.

Zakibur Rahman Jewel, son of Habibur Rahman Harez, former vice-chairman of Rupganj upazila and organising secretary of the upazila Awami League, is among the accused in the case.

According to the case statement, there had been a land dispute between Habibur Rahman and Jaher Ali, a land broker in Habibnagar area.

A clash broke out between the groups last morning over previous enmity where Beauty's son, Belayet Hossain, was also involved.

Centring this, Habibur's son Jewel along with his associates attacked her house in the afternoon and set it on fire.

However, this correspondent could not reach Jewel and his father Habibur for comments as they went into hiding after the incident.

"On information, police rushed to the spot. However, we couldn't find the accused while raiding their house as are they absconding," said Addl SP Abir Hossain.