Woman beaten to death over trifling matter

A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her neighbours following a dispute over a trifling matter in Noakhali today.

The incident took place at Jaganananda village in Kabirhat upazila, said police.

According to locals, around 6:30am, Aleya Begum, 50, went to the house of Rezia Begum and complained that some of her ducks ate paddy from Aleya's cropland.

Later, an argument broke out between them.

At one stage, Rezia and her family members beat Aleya with sticks, leaving her critically injured, said OC Rafiqul Islam of Kabirhat Police Station.

Later, locals took her to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The OC said the neighbours went into hiding after the incident. Police are trying to arrest them.