Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 01:21 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Woman beaten to death over land dispute

Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:26 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 01:21 AM
Staff Correspondent
Sat Aug 2, 2025 12:26 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 01:21 AM

A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death, and two others, including a child, were injured in an attack allegedly over a land dispute in the capital's Hazaribagh early yesterday.

The deceased, Rowshan Ara, was a resident of the Kalunagar Beribadh area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Runa Akhter, the deceased's daughter, alleged that the attack was led by a person named Abdur Rashid, who had been in a long-standing dispute with her family over the ownership of a piece of land.

According to Runa, her husband, Sub-Inspector Aminur Rahman, jointly bought 18 decimals of land with Rashid two years ago. However, Rashid had recently been attempting to forcibly take over the entire property.

Around 12:30am, according to Runa, Rashid and five to six others allegedly broke into their home and assaulted Rowshan, Runa's brother Liton, 40, and her 10-year-old son Rohan with iron rods and sticks.

The victims were taken to DMCH around 3:15am, where doctors declared Rowshan dead. Liton and Rohan were released after primary treatment.

Runa said her husband was not at home during the attack.

Hazaribagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Saiful Islam said five people have been detained in connection with the incident.

"There had been ongoing disputes between the two families over land and personal issues. A group of men attacked Aminur Rahman's residence, resulting in the death of a woman," the OC said.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy. Filing of a case was underway as of last night.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সচেষ্ট থেকেছি আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই: নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শুল্ক আলোচনা প্রসঙ্গে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের জাতীয় নিরাপত্তা উপদেষ্টা ড. খলিলুর রহমান বলেছেন, ‘আমাদের তরফ থেকে চেয়েছি, আমরা যেন কোনো ভূ-রাজনৈতিক ফাঁদে পড়ে না যাই। সেই কারণে আমরা সব সময়...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পাল্টা শুল্ক কমে ২০ শতাংশ: বাংলাদেশের সন্তুষ্টির জায়গা কতটুকু?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে