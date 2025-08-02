Woman beaten to death over land dispute

A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death, and two others, including a child, were injured in an attack allegedly over a land dispute in the capital's Hazaribagh early yesterday.

The deceased, Rowshan Ara, was a resident of the Kalunagar Beribadh area.

Runa Akhter, the deceased's daughter, alleged that the attack was led by a person named Abdur Rashid, who had been in a long-standing dispute with her family over the ownership of a piece of land.

According to Runa, her husband, Sub-Inspector Aminur Rahman, jointly bought 18 decimals of land with Rashid two years ago. However, Rashid had recently been attempting to forcibly take over the entire property.

Around 12:30am, according to Runa, Rashid and five to six others allegedly broke into their home and assaulted Rowshan, Runa's brother Liton, 40, and her 10-year-old son Rohan with iron rods and sticks.

The victims were taken to DMCH around 3:15am, where doctors declared Rowshan dead. Liton and Rohan were released after primary treatment.

Runa said her husband was not at home during the attack.

Hazaribagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Saiful Islam said five people have been detained in connection with the incident.

"There had been ongoing disputes between the two families over land and personal issues. A group of men attacked Aminur Rahman's residence, resulting in the death of a woman," the OC said.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy. Filing of a case was underway as of last night.