Woman beaten to death in N'ganj

Police say suspect 'intellectually challenged'

A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death early today while preparing her tiffin at home in Narayanganj's Fatullah area.

The victim, Nilufa Begum, a garment worker residing in Gabtali under Fatullah Police Station, was attacked around 5:00am, police said.

Police arrested a suspect, Md Shanto, 25, hailing from Cumilla, in this regard but found no clear motive behind the attack.

Locals and police said Shanto, wielding a stick, attempted to break the window of Nilufa's one-storey residence. When Nilufa resisted, Shanto began beating her brutally without provocation.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and took her to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, said Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station.

"This was an unprovoked incident, and we found no prior connection between the suspect and the victim," OC Shariful said.

Shanto is reportedly an employee at Central Dewanbag Sharif in Dhaka's Arambagh area.

"Authorities there described Shanto as 'intellectually challenged'," the police official said.

The deceased's son, Md Nasir, confirmed that the family did not know the suspect.

Following the incident, locals detained Shanto and beat him up before handing him over to police.

A murder case has been filed over the incident.

Shanto was shown arrested and produced before a court which sent him to jail, OC Shariful added.