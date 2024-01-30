Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:41 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Woman arrested with $76,400 in Benapole

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:07 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:41 PM

Customs Intelligence members arrested a woman with $76,400 at Benapole Checkpost today.

Nasreen Akhter, 22, daughter of Jamal Uddin from Satbaria village in Kushtia, was held when she returned from India.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The dollars were seized from the bag of Nasreen, who is a currency smuggler, said Kamal Hossain, a revenue officer of Benapole Customs Intelligence.

The arrest was made on information that a Bangladeshi woman would enter Bangladesh from India with a huge amount of US dollars, he said.

A case was filed with Benapole Port Police Station in connection with the incident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর, পতেঙ্গা কনটেইনার টার্মিনাল, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর,
|বাণিজ্য

পোশাকসহ ৪৩টি খাতে পণ্য রপ্তানিতে নগদ সহায়তা কমল

এটি চলতি বছরের ১ জানুয়ারি থেকে ৩০ জুন পর্যন্ত প্রযোজ্য হবে বলে বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানানো হয়েছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জেলায় জেলায় বিএনপির ‘কালো পতাকা মিছিলে’ পুলিশি বাধা, লাঠিচার্জ-আটক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification