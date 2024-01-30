Woman arrested with $76,400 in Benapole

Customs Intelligence members arrested a woman with $76,400 at Benapole Checkpost today.

Nasreen Akhter, 22, daughter of Jamal Uddin from Satbaria village in Kushtia, was held when she returned from India.

The dollars were seized from the bag of Nasreen, who is a currency smuggler, said Kamal Hossain, a revenue officer of Benapole Customs Intelligence.

The arrest was made on information that a Bangladeshi woman would enter Bangladesh from India with a huge amount of US dollars, he said.

A case was filed with Benapole Port Police Station in connection with the incident.