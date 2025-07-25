Wife seeks bail, urgent care for ex-minister Mosharraf

His Ayesha Sultana has submitted an appeal to the home adviser

Ayesha Sultana, wife of former minister Mosharraf Hossain, has submitted an appeal to the home affairs adviser seeking his release on bail and immediate medical attention, citing serious health deterioration in custody.

In the written petition filed today, she said her husband has been in detention at Dhaka Central Jail since Oct 27, 2024, and has been in declining health.

She said Mosharraf fell seriously ill in prison last Thursday and was taken to Bangladesh Medical University (BMU), but was sent back without treatment.

"We (family members) are deeply concerned about Engineer Mosharraf Hossain's physical condition. There is a real risk of a medical emergency at any time," the appeal reads.

Although Mosharraf has secured bail in most cases against him, he was shown arrested again on Jun 5 in a case filed by Paltan Police, despite not being on the original list of accused, Ayesha said.

"He is not a threat to anyone. Rather, being denied treatment in prison is making him increasingly ill," she added.

She remarked, "For someone who has served the nation for over 50 years, this slow march toward death is a blatant violation of human rights."

In her petition to Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, she said her husband now requires the support of two aides to move, and assured that the family would immediately arrange advanced treatment if he is granted bail under family custody.

Copies of the appeal have also been sent to Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and the inspector general of prisons.

Mosharraf, a former Awami League MP, served as housing and public works minister from 2014 to 2019.