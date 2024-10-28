Wife of retired air force officer found dead in Mirpur DOHS home

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her residence in the capital's Mirpur DOHS area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Farah Diba, wife of wing commander (retd) Kazi Abdul Matin of Bangladesh Air Force.

The couple lived with their son and daughter in an apartment located on Road 10 of Mirpur DOHS.

According to family members, she was home alone in the morning. When they returned home around 3:30pm, they found her dead with her hands and feet tied up, said Adil Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Pallabi Police Station.

The family members then informed the police, the inspector added.

The official said the building's caretaker and the family's driver have been missing since the incident. Efforts are on to find them, he said.

The inspector also said the family claimed that Tk 15 lakh and 10 bhori gold have been missing from the apartment.

The victim's son filed a murder case with Pallabi Police Station.