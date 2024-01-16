Wife held for torturing husband in Gazipur

Police yesterday arrested a woman in a case filed for torturing her husband in Gazipur.

Nipa Akhtar, wife of Abul Hossain, was held from a house in Zarun North Para in Konabari around 3:30pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

Both the husband and wife work at a local garment factory in Gazipur, said Saidur Rahman Khan, sub-inspector of Gazipur Metropolitan Konabari Police Station.

She was arrested after Abul's relatives filed the case against Nipa, he added.

According to the case statement, Nipa has been torturing her husband time to time over family feud. On Friday night, Nipa attacked her husband with a blade and injured him.

Abdur Rashid, the owner of the house where the couple lives, said, around 1:30am that night, neighbours woke up to the screams of Abul.

When asked what happened, Nipa Akhtar claimed that her husband was "bitten by poisonous insects in different parts of his body".

Abul was admitted at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital with critical injuries.