‘Why was training jet flying over a crowded city?’

Says BNP’s Gayeshwar Roy

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy yesterday asked why a training aircraft exercise was carried out over a crowded city area.

He said, "My question is -- how can a fighter jet training exercise be carried out over such a densely populated city? We all know these types of trainings are usually done in remote areas where people don't live. But why did this training take place right over one of Dhaka's most crowded areas?"

He said this while speaking at a gathering organised for special prayers on the ground floor of the party's central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan.

"Naturally, people have questions. The Air Force should have prior experience regarding this. But who will answer for it? Will you give the answer? Even if we don't have wars every year in our country, we do know that military drills take place and those are held in remote areas, not in densely populated ones."

The BNP leader further said, "There's something important to note, every combat aircraft must go through a technical check by an aeronautical or flight engineer. It has to be examined to ensure the aircraft is fit to fly and can be operated properly. Naturally, questions now arise about whether those conducting or overseeing the training ensured that the aircraft was in proper mechanical condition. Was that check actually done? These are the questions that people are now asking."

"That's why, on behalf of the people, I am urging the relevant authorities to find answers to these questions and make them known. I am not blaming anyone. But the nation deserves to know, so that such a tragic incident does not happen again in the future. We must remain cautious. All of you present here -- don't you want these questions answered too? Did I come up with them on my own? No, these are the people's concerns, the people's questions," he added.

In a brief speech at the event, Gayeshwar prayed for the students who lost their lives.