Why shouldn't govt asked to probe deaths of children during mass protest: HC

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government to explain why they should not be ordered to probe the deaths of children during the mass protests through an international commission.

The court fixed September 5 as the date for hearing the rule.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman came up with the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker, seeking necessary directives over the issue.

He submitted the petition as public interest litigation, saying that innocent minors suffered bullet injuries while they were at home or near their homes, and that the state and its law enforcement agencies failed to protect their lives.

The petition cited Article 32 of the Constitution, which states, "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with law."

Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker himself move the petition while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Attorney General Redwan Ahmed Runjib represented the state during hearing.