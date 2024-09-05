Crime & Justice
Thu Sep 5, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 03:13 PM

Why should receiver not be appointed to manage Beximco, asks HC

Bangladesh High Court
Bangladesh High Court. File photo

The High Court today issued a rule asking authorities concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco group and to attach their properties.

In the rule, the court asked them to show cause why they should not be directed to provide information about the unpaid loan of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited and to rescind the loan waiver given to this company.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Masood R Sobhan seeking necessary directives.

