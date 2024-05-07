Why should committees not be formed in districts, upazilas to control tree-cutting, HC asks

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government to explain in two weeks why it should not be directed to constitute separate committees in all districts and upazilas to control cutting of trees across the country, including Dhaka.

In the rule, the court asked the authorities concerned of the government to show causes why their inaction to stop cutting of trees, except for those owned by private individuals, should not be declared illegal.

It asked them to explain why the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should not be ordered to form a seven-member committee consisting of environmentalists, environmental scientists, professors of environmental science from Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities, who will grant permission to cut trees in the capitalif necessary.

In the rule, the HC also sought explanation -- why the Ministry of Public Administration should not be directed to issue a circular in seven days to stop felling of trees and to direct for formation of a committee comprising of district environment officer, principals of government colleges, social workers, environmentalists, president or secretary of District Bar Association and civil surgeon, headed by the deputy commissioners, so that no trees can be fell without its permission.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the rule following a writ petition filed by rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking its directive upon the government to control cutting of trees across the country to protect the environment.

Advocate Manzill Murshid submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on behalf of the HRPB on Sunday (May 5) after media published news of thousands of trees being cut down in various areas despite the recent rise in temperature.

In the writ petition, the HRPB contended that the amount of vegetation required for healthy living in Dhaka city is decreasing day by day and the recent rise in temperature is making the living conditions of people more miserable due to which the right to decent living is being violated.

Moreover, due to the cutting of trees planted under the social forestry agreement across the country, there is an adverse reaction on the environment, the petition said.

If it is not stopped, Bangladesh's environment will be damaged and people's right to live will be largely hampered, the petition added.