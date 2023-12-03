Why provision in jail code not changed in 52 years, asks HC

A Jubo Dal leader who had a heart attack in jail was treated at a hospital in the capital earlier this month while in bar fetters and handcuffs. Photo: Collected

A High Court bench today questioned why the Jail Code's provisions regarding imposition of bar fetters on prisoners were not amended in 52 years of the country's independence.

"Many political parties have come to the state powers and left the state office in the last 52 years. But the provisions of the hundred years' old Jail Code regarding the imposition of bar fetters and handcuffs on prisoners have not been changed. Why?" the bench asked.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the question during a hearing on a writ petition in this regard.

The writ petition challenged the legality of the law enforcers' action for imposition of bar fetters on the general prisoners, including Jashore's Jubo Dal leader Md Aminur Rahman Modhu.

The bench fixed tomorrow to deliver the order on the petition after concluding the hearing on it.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Aminur's wife Nahid Sultana filed the petition with the HC also seeking its directive on the authorities to provide Aminur proper treatment in the hospital and to form a committee to formulate guidelines about the imposition of iron fetters and handcuffs on the prisoners.

Jubo Dal leader Aminur, who suffered a heart attack in jail, was treated at a hospital in the capital earlier this month while in bar fetters and handcuffs.

Aminur, also an assistant professor at Ahmedabad Degree College in Jashore, was reportedly arrested on November 2 on charges of planning an act of sabotage.

Photos of him lying on the floor in handcuffs and chains went viral on social media.