Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:04 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Why no paternity leave: HC

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 07:53 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:04 PM
Bangladesh High Court
File photo

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why they should not be directed to formulate a paternity leave policy for employees at all institutions of the country.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule following a writ petition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On July 3, Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan submitted the petition, in which her six-month-old child's name has been included as a petitioner too, saying that the absence of paternity leave made it difficult for new fathers to take care of their wives and newborns.

There are provisions for paternity leaves in more than 78 countries including India, Bhutan, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, according to an International Labour Organization (ILO) report, she said in the petition.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

রপ্তানি তথ্যে অমিল কি হিমশৈলের চূড়া?

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়কে তদন্ত করতে হবে কেন ও কীভাবে বছরের পর বছর ভুল তথ্য প্রকাশ করা হয়েছে এবং দেশব্যাপী এর প্রভাব কী ছিল।

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পিএসসির উপপরিচালক আবু জাফরের গ্রামে গিয়ে যা জানা গেল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification