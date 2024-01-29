Why failure to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal: HC

The High Court today issued a rule asking why government's failure to keep footpaths safe, should not be declared illegal.

The HC issued the rule over the death of a Bangladesh Bank official in the capital's Mouchak Market area on January 10.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mosharraf Hossain.

Road Transport and Bridges secretary, home secretary, chief executive of Dhaka South City Corporation, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, and Dhaka Deputy Commissioner have been made respondents to the rule.

However, the court did not pass any interim order in this regard. The High Court said that a case of unnatural death has been filed and investigation is underway.

Dipannita Biswas Dipa (Dipu Sana) was an assistant manager of Sadarghat Branch of Bangladesh Bank.

Following work on January 10, she was walking home after getting off office bus at Shantinagar. When she reached Party Centre at 1171 New Circular Road around 7:30pm, a brick made of cement and sand suddenly fell on her head and she collapsed.

Locals took her to Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Dipannita's husband Tarun Kumar Biswas filed a murder case at Ramna Model Police Station on the same day. Unknown people have been accused in the case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin set February 18 for submitting the report in the case.