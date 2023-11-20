Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 07:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 07:42 PM

Crime & Justice

Wheat-laden truck set on fire near Bangabandhu Bridge

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 07:31 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 07:42 PM
Photo: Collected

Picketers allegedly set fire to a goods-laden truck on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway under Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone in Sirajganj early today.

"A group of hartal supporters stopped the Rajshahi-bound wheat-laden truck near Konabari," said Abdul Kader Jilani, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Police Station.

They then set the vehicle afire around 5:00 am, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting the OC.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the driver and his helper managed to flee, the OC said adding that police were trying to catch the culprits.

Firefighters doused the fire but the front portion of the vehicle was burnt, he also said.

