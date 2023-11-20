Wheat-laden truck set on fire near Bangabandhu Bridge

Picketers allegedly set fire to a goods-laden truck on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway under Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone in Sirajganj early today.

"A group of hartal supporters stopped the Rajshahi-bound wheat-laden truck near Konabari," said Abdul Kader Jilani, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Police Station.

They then set the vehicle afire around 5:00 am, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting the OC.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the driver and his helper managed to flee, the OC said adding that police were trying to catch the culprits.

Firefighters doused the fire but the front portion of the vehicle was burnt, he also said.